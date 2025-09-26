Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

A pivotal section of Meghalaya's Shillong-Dawki road has been shut off due to continuous landslides, officials announced on Friday, affecting tourists heading to Mawlynnong and the Dawki region.

The road closure was initiated on Thursday night and will persist until further notice, despite ongoing clearance operations. Authorities are seeing fresh landslips, posing serious risks to commuters and workers.

This segment is part of a wider effort to enhance and widen National Highway 40, with improvements funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. Travelers and tourists are urged to use alternate routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)