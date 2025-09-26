Left Menu

Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

A crucial section of the Shillong-Dawki road has been closed due to continuous landslides, impacting tourism in Meghalaya. Officials tell travelers to use alternate routes as clearance efforts continue. The road project, funded by JICA, aims to enhance National Highway 40.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A pivotal section of Meghalaya's Shillong-Dawki road has been shut off due to continuous landslides, officials announced on Friday, affecting tourists heading to Mawlynnong and the Dawki region.

The road closure was initiated on Thursday night and will persist until further notice, despite ongoing clearance operations. Authorities are seeing fresh landslips, posing serious risks to commuters and workers.

This segment is part of a wider effort to enhance and widen National Highway 40, with improvements funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. Travelers and tourists are urged to use alternate routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

