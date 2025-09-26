Left Menu

Cyclone Gabrielle Spares Azores from Predicted Fury

Cyclone Gabrielle affected Portugal's Azores Islands with milder winds and rain than anticipated, causing uprooted trees and damaged buildings. Although schools and public services remain closed, there are no reported injuries. The cyclone is moving east, and weather conditions are expected to improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:55 IST
Cyclone Gabrielle Spares Azores from Predicted Fury
Cyclone Gabrielle struck Portugal's mid-Atlantic Azores Islands on Friday, delivering weaker winds and rain than forecasted, yet still causing significant disruptions. Trees were uprooted, and roofs collapsed, though no injuries were reported according to local authorities.

The Azores' regional environment secretary, Alonso Miguel, stated that preventive measures, including school and public service closures and a ban on coastal activities, would remain for the time being. He reported that incidents were mainly due to falling trees and structural damage.

Expected to progress eastward, the cyclone impacted seven of the Azores' nine islands. Miguel highlighted that the recorded wind gusts reached 154 kph, lower than the anticipated 200 kph. Sea swells also remained beneath the forecasted 18 meters, offering some relief to the 250,000 residents of the archipelago.

