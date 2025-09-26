Ensuring Fair Compensation for Maharashtra's Fisherfolk

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has issued a directive aimed at protecting the livelihoods of fisherfolk impacted by the coastal road and sea bridge projects. He emphasized that compensation should be aligned with the standards set by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), rather than less favorable government norms.

In a recent review meeting, Shelar highlighted the discrepancy in compensation criteria. Fishermen from areas like the Khar Danda-Versova belt, set to lose their livelihoods due to new projects, are facing reduced benefits compared to those affected by older initiatives, like the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

To address this issue, Shelar called for amendments to government resolutions to incorporate BMC's criteria, ensuring fair compensation across affected areas. Complaints from communities like Khar Danda Koliwada have pushed for such changes, leading to the minister's intervention.

