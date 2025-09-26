Left Menu

Odisha Prepares for Impending Depression Over Bay of Bengal

The Odisha government, anticipating a depression over the Bay of Bengal to cross its coast, has initiated measures to minimize potential damage. Authorities have been alerted, emergency services are on standby, and control rooms established. Heavy rain warnings have been issued, leading to school closures in affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:51 IST
Odisha Prepares for Impending Depression Over Bay of Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has initiated emergency measures as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast. The state is bracing for heavy rain, with officials instructed to prepare for potential impacts.

In response to the Indian Meteorological Department's warnings, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a crisis meeting to strategize for minimal damage. Special attention is on the rivers and embankments as districts remain on high alert.

As the depression threatens to bring severe weather, schools in affected regions have been shut, and emergency services are on high alert. Authorities are working round-the-clock as they closely monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prachanda Steps Down Amid Gen Z Uprising in Nepal

Prachanda Steps Down Amid Gen Z Uprising in Nepal

 Nepal
2
Starbucks' Interim Tech Leadership: The Digital Turnaround Plan

Starbucks' Interim Tech Leadership: The Digital Turnaround Plan

 Global
3
Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup

Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup

 India
4
Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management

Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025