Odisha Prepares for Impending Depression Over Bay of Bengal

The Odisha government has initiated emergency measures as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast. The state is bracing for heavy rain, with officials instructed to prepare for potential impacts.

In response to the Indian Meteorological Department's warnings, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a crisis meeting to strategize for minimal damage. Special attention is on the rivers and embankments as districts remain on high alert.

As the depression threatens to bring severe weather, schools in affected regions have been shut, and emergency services are on high alert. Authorities are working round-the-clock as they closely monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)