Odisha Prepares for Impending Depression Over Bay of Bengal
The Odisha government, anticipating a depression over the Bay of Bengal to cross its coast, has initiated measures to minimize potential damage. Authorities have been alerted, emergency services are on standby, and control rooms established. Heavy rain warnings have been issued, leading to school closures in affected districts.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has initiated emergency measures as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast. The state is bracing for heavy rain, with officials instructed to prepare for potential impacts.
In response to the Indian Meteorological Department's warnings, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a crisis meeting to strategize for minimal damage. Special attention is on the rivers and embankments as districts remain on high alert.
As the depression threatens to bring severe weather, schools in affected regions have been shut, and emergency services are on high alert. Authorities are working round-the-clock as they closely monitor the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- depression
- Bay of Bengal
- weather
- emergency
- rainfall
- schools closure
- IMD
- alerts
- flood
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar Urges Swift Action as Maharashtra Reels Under Heavy Rainfall
Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Schools Closed and Alerts Issued
False Alarm Sparks Emergency Landing for Qantas Flight
Kolkata: Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of city
Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: Ambitious Plans Unveiled for Emergency Services and Organ Donation