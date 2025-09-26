Urgent Call to Protect the Fragile Himalayas from Chardham Development Risks

In a stirring plea to protect the Himalayan region, former Union ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Karan Singh have reached out to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai to urgently address the environmental risks posed by the Chardham Pariyojana.

The ministers highlight the precarious state of the western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir, resulting from climate change impacts, warning of the nationwide consequences if corrective measures are delayed. They caution that current road designs threaten the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone and national river Ganga.

The appeal challenges a 2021 Supreme Court decision endorsing extensive road widening, citing past evidence of increased landslides and instability. The ministers urge the Chief Justice to reconsider the ruling to prevent further ecological harm and security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)