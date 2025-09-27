Naresh Mhaske Pushes for Inclusive Civic Amenities in CIDCO Colonies

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske has appealed to the Maharashtra government for amendments to a newly issued ordinance from the urban development department. His demands aim to provide essential civic amenities, including sewage and water services, to CIDCO-built colonies in Navi Mumbai.

The politician penned a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Additional Chief Secretary Asim Kumar Gupta, urging immediate corrective measures. The ordinance, dating back to September 23, currently offers limited services, excluding many residents, particularly from middle and low-income groups.

For over fifteen years, these residents have been deprived of necessary services, despite numerous complaints. Mhaske labeled this exclusion as unjust, advocating for the expansion of services to all housing categories, including Baithya Chali units and Mathadi colonies, to ensure inclusivity.