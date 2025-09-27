Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Automated Parking Facility
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated an advanced multi-level parking system in Greater Kailash to alleviate traffic congestion. The facility offers a secure and organized parking solution. Developed by the MCD and part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations, it aims to resolve persistent parking challenges in Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has opened a cutting-edge automated multi-level parking facility at the M-block Market in Greater Kailash, stating it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area.
The state-of-the-art facility, designed to be a permanent solution to parking issues, provides a secure and organized option for motorists, as noted by Gupta in a Hindi post.
This initiative by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was also a feature of 'Seva Pakhwada,' commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Gupta assured stakeholders that there will be no financial constraints for public amenities and the continuous development of infrastructure.
