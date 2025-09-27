Left Menu

Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Automated Parking Facility

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated an advanced multi-level parking system in Greater Kailash to alleviate traffic congestion. The facility offers a secure and organized parking solution. Developed by the MCD and part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations, it aims to resolve persistent parking challenges in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:35 IST
Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Automated Parking Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has opened a cutting-edge automated multi-level parking facility at the M-block Market in Greater Kailash, stating it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area.

The state-of-the-art facility, designed to be a permanent solution to parking issues, provides a secure and organized option for motorists, as noted by Gupta in a Hindi post.

This initiative by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was also a feature of 'Seva Pakhwada,' commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Gupta assured stakeholders that there will be no financial constraints for public amenities and the continuous development of infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
The Sleep 'Hack' That's Keeping Doctors Awake: Mouth Taping Controversy

The Sleep 'Hack' That's Keeping Doctors Awake: Mouth Taping Controversy

 Global
2
Court Grants Bail in BMW Crash Case Amid Medical Negligence Concerns

Court Grants Bail in BMW Crash Case Amid Medical Negligence Concerns

 India
3
CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Warning Against Faith-Based Vandalism

CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Warning Against Faith-Based Vandalism

 India
4
West Ham Replaces Potter with Nuno Santo Amid Premier League Struggles

West Ham Replaces Potter with Nuno Santo Amid Premier League Struggles

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025