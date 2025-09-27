Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Automated Parking Facility

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has opened a cutting-edge automated multi-level parking facility at the M-block Market in Greater Kailash, stating it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area.

The state-of-the-art facility, designed to be a permanent solution to parking issues, provides a secure and organized option for motorists, as noted by Gupta in a Hindi post.

This initiative by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was also a feature of 'Seva Pakhwada,' commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Gupta assured stakeholders that there will be no financial constraints for public amenities and the continuous development of infrastructure.