Monsoon Mayhem: Red Alert in Mumbai as Torrential Rains Loom

Amid escalating concerns, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has elevated the alert status to 'red', forewarning residents of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar of impending extreme rainfall this Sunday. These districts should brace for severe rains accompanied by intense downpours in specific zones.

IMD further highlighted that while the coastal expanse and north Konkan areas prepare for significant precipitation, other parts of Maharashtra may only encounter low-intensity rainfall. On Saturday morning, an 'orange alert' prompted warnings for heavy rain in Mumbai, though skies merely drizzled moderately.

Over the past 24 hours, civic data noted Mumbai's island city received an average of 30.07 mm rainfall, while eastern and western suburbs recorded slightly less. Despite the downpours, city traffic flowed smoothly, with minor delays affecting local train services.

