UNESCO Honors India's Cold Desert as New Biosphere Reserve
India's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti has been newly designated by UNESCO, enhancing the World Network of Biosphere Reserves to 785 sites. Spanning 7,770 sq km, this ecosystem is among the world's coldest and driest. India's addition underscores its commitment to biodiversity preservation.
In a significant move, UNESCO has designated India's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve as one of 26 new biosphere reserves recognized this year, bringing the total to 785 sites worldwide. This honor highlights the unique ecological significance of the trans-Himalayan landscape.
Located in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, the Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve spans approximately 7,770 square kilometers. Known for its glacial valleys and alpine lakes, it ranks among the coldest and driest areas within UNESCO's biosphere network.
The addition of the Cold Desert Biosphere underscores India's growing dedication to ecological conservation and sustainable development. Meanwhile, two of India's Ramsar sites have also been recognized by UNESCO, alongside the inclusion of biosphere reserves in multiple countries globally, further expanding UNESCO's conservation reach.
