Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

The Swachh Shehar Jodi (SSJ) Initiative was launched to enhance urban sanitation by pairing Indian cities. The program includes 72 mentor cities and 200 mentee cities, focusing on knowledge exchange and practical learning. Haryana will play a key role in making cities cleaner through this framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Swachh Shehar Jodi (SSJ) Initiative was unveiled as a collaborative effort aimed at improving urban sanitation across India. Launched at the IIT Education City campus, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized community and unity in achieving clean, garbage-free cities under this initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Mission' laid the groundwork, promoting city partnerships to advance cleanliness. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed Haryana's commitment to play a pivotal role in this drive, communicating via video link from Karnal.

The initiative has paired 72 mentor cities with around 200 mentee cities according to their Swachh Survekshan survey rankings. This city-twinning model aims to facilitate effective knowledge sharing and learning, marking a historic stride in urban waste management.

