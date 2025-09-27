Himachal's Cold Desert Reserve Joins UNESCO's Elite List

Himachal Pradesh's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve has earned a prestigious spot in UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves, a move applauded by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Announced at UNESCO's 37th International Coordinating Council session, the Cold Desert joins India's 13 biosphere reserves in this global list, underlining the nation's environmental commitments.

The recognition comes on the heels of India expanding its Ramsar sites, promoting both biodiversity conservation and sustainable development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)