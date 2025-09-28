Future City: Telangana's Vision to Attract Fortune 500 Giants
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy announced plans to attract Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City. He criticised opposition voices and spoke about the city's infrastructure, including a bullet train network, an underground power line, and the Future City Development Building slated for completion by December.
- Country:
- India
In a bold declaration, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the state's ambitious plans to transform Bharat Future City into a hub for the world's top companies. By performing the Bhumi Puja for the construction of the Future City Development Authority building, the government sets its course to appeal to the Fortune 500.
Revanth Reddy aims to draw all 500 companies over the next decade, citing Hyderabad's current 85 as a basis for future engagements. He dismissed opposition critiques and allegations of personal land ownership, emphasizing the city's broader benefits.
The Chief Minister highlighted significant projects like an underground power network and a proposed bullet train connection to Amaravati, with key infrastructures like the Future City Development Building set to conclude by year-end.
ALSO READ
MSMGrad Revolutionizes Skill Development in India
Historic Investment Boom: Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in India's Food Processing Sector
Rajasthan's Push for Inclusive Development and Welfare
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali
Haryana's Global Investment Drive: CM Saini Appeals to Japanese Giants