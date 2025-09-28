Future City: Telangana's Vision to Attract Fortune 500 Giants

In a bold declaration, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the state's ambitious plans to transform Bharat Future City into a hub for the world's top companies. By performing the Bhumi Puja for the construction of the Future City Development Authority building, the government sets its course to appeal to the Fortune 500.

Revanth Reddy aims to draw all 500 companies over the next decade, citing Hyderabad's current 85 as a basis for future engagements. He dismissed opposition critiques and allegations of personal land ownership, emphasizing the city's broader benefits.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant projects like an underground power network and a proposed bullet train connection to Amaravati, with key infrastructures like the Future City Development Building set to conclude by year-end.