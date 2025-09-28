Thane's Bullet Train Hub: India's First Multimodal Marvel
The Thane Municipal Corporation is transforming the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor station into a comprehensive multimodal integrated hub. This development seeks to connect various transportation modes and foster transit-oriented growth, attracting significant investments and employment while encouraging green zones within the station premises.
The Thane Municipal Corporation is setting a precedent with its ambitious plan to turn the upcoming station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor into India's first multimodal integrated hub, officials declared on Sunday.
At an international conference on September 26, city officials, along with representatives from state and Union governments and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), discussed the future of High-Speed Railway Station Area Development.
The Thane station is designed to function as a complete transport junction integrating bullet trains, railways, metro, buses, waterways, and more. This transit-oriented initiative aims to rejuvenate local economics, creating jobs and encouraging green, interconnected urban landscapes.
