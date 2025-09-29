Typhoon Bualoi Wreaks Havoc in Vietnam: Two Dead, 17 Missing

Typhoon Bualoi hit Vietnam on Monday, claiming two lives and leaving 17 individuals missing. The powerful storm wreaked havoc along the northern central coastline, causing massive waves, power outages, and flooding rains.

The consequences were dire. In Hue city, one person lost their life in the floodwaters, while in Thanh Hoa province, a falling tree proved fatal to another. Moreover, 17 fishermen from Quang Tri province remain unaccounted for as high seas battered fishing boats.

Before Bualoi's arrival, authorities evacuated over 28,500 people. Airports were shut down, disrupting hundreds of flights. With rainfall predictions exceeding 500 millimeters in some areas, the risk of severe floods and landslides continues to loom large, prompting ongoing vigilance from the government and citizens alike.