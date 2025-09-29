Left Menu

Europe's Natural Resources at Risk: Climate Change and Environmental Degradation

Climate change and environmental degradation threaten Europe's natural resources and economic security. The European Environment Agency warns of declining biodiversity and over-exploitation of resources, with more than 80% of protected habitats in poor condition. Division among EU countries hinders progress on emissions-cutting targets, as the window for action narrows.

Climate change and environmental degradation are posing an immediate threat to Europe's natural resources, which are vital for the continent's economic security, as highlighted by the European Environment Agency on Monday.

According to the agency, biodiversity across Europe is on the decline due to unsustainable production and consumption patterns, significantly impacting the food system. Over-exploitation, pollution, and invasive alien species have left over 80% of protected habitats in poor condition, and water resources remain under severe pressure.

Europe, now the fastest-warming continent, faces intensifying droughts and extreme weather events, while governments struggle to balance climate priorities with industrial competitiveness. Disputes among EU nations have delayed the setting of new emissions targets, as time for effective action dwindles, warns executive director Leena Yla-Mononen.

