Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: A Vision for 2047

In a call to action, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged urban local bodies to contribute towards building a developed India by 2047. Addressing over 13,800 elected officials, including mayors and chairpersons of civic bodies, he spoke of Prime Minister Modi's 'Panch Pran' and its potential to elevate India.

Adityanath highlighted the significant transformations witnessed in India over the past 11 years under Narendra Modi's leadership, noting the nation's emergence as a global economic power. He pointed to UP's expanded infrastructure, improved investments, and strengthened security efforts as proof of positive change.

Since taking office, Adityanath emphasized, Uttar Pradesh has attracted substantial investments, boosting its economy and employment opportunities. He credited initiatives like the One District One Product scheme for driving growth and transforming the state's image from a 'BIMARU' state to a national growth engine.

(With inputs from agencies.)