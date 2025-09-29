Yogi Adityanath Unveils Vision 2047: Transforming UP into India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged urban local bodies to play a pivotal role in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Speaking to over 13,800 representatives via video, Adityanath emphasized modernizing civic services and increasing revenue.

He highlighted significant progress in the state since his tenure began in 2017, noting infrastructure improvements and increased investment interest. Adityanath cited enhanced connectivity, with metro rail links across six cities and expressway networks, as evidence of Uttar Pradesh's development.

The chief minister outlined objectives under the Viksit UP Abhiyan, aiming for a USD 1 trillion economy in five years and USD 6 trillion by 2047. He encouraged civic engagement through suggestions and programs and marked the 'One District One Product' scheme's success as a key economic driver.