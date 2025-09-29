Left Menu

Devastating Rains Lash Maharashtra: Lives and Livelihoods Upended

Heavy rains in Maharashtra have resulted in significant damage across Palghar and Marathwada, causing fatalities, displacing residents, and destroying infrastructure. Authorities have mobilized disaster management efforts, while farmers anticipate compensation amidst crop damage. Political voices have called for attention to the extensive devastation resulting from this extreme weather event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in Maharashtra have wrought havoc, claiming lives and causing widespread displacement and destruction across the region. Particularly hard-hit are Palghar and Marathwada, where residents face inundated villages and ruined infrastructure, prompting large-scale evacuations.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has issued a red alert, mobilizing resources for disaster management and rescue operations. Farmers are clamoring for compensation following substantial crop losses as water continues to be discharged from the Jayakwadi and Yeldari Dams.

Political leaders have raised concerns, urging legislative discussions on the disaster. As recovery efforts continue, the impact on the state's agriculture and infrastructure sectors poses serious challenges, with financial aid and repair costs under active consideration to restore normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

