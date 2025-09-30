Left Menu

Marine Biologist's Close Call: Shark Attack on Cocos Island

A Mexican marine biologist, Mauricio Hoyos, suffered serious injuries in a shark attack off Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. Despite head, face, and arm injuries, he remained stable after a lengthy rescue operation. Hoyos was tagging sharks when the incident occurred, highlighting the risks of marine conservation work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 30-09-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 06:16 IST
Marine Biologist's Close Call: Shark Attack on Cocos Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Mexican marine biologist, Mauricio Hoyos, was critically injured in a shark attack while conducting research off Costa Rica's Pacific coast. Authorities confirmed his transfer to the capital for medical treatment on Monday.

The Costa Rican Fire Department rescued the 48-year-old from Cocos Island, after a grueling 36-hour journey. Despite sustaining serious injuries to his head, face, and arms, Hoyos remained stable upon arrival.

Hoyos, a key figure in the One Ocean Worldwide Coalition, was tagging sharks when attacked. Dr. Alex Antoniou, of Fins Attached, praised Hoyos' dedication to shark conservation and emphasized the rarity of such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Markets in Peril as U.S. Government Teeters on Shutdown

Currency Markets in Peril as U.S. Government Teeters on Shutdown

 Global
2
South Korea and Japan: New Trade Alliances Amid Historical Tensions

South Korea and Japan: New Trade Alliances Amid Historical Tensions

 South Korea
3
Tragedy at Texas Casino: Gunfire Erupts in Eagle Pass

Tragedy at Texas Casino: Gunfire Erupts in Eagle Pass

 Global
4
Trump Raises Tariffs to Protect U.S. Wood Industry

Trump Raises Tariffs to Protect U.S. Wood Industry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025