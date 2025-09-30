Marine Biologist's Close Call: Shark Attack on Cocos Island

A Mexican marine biologist, Mauricio Hoyos, was critically injured in a shark attack while conducting research off Costa Rica's Pacific coast. Authorities confirmed his transfer to the capital for medical treatment on Monday.

The Costa Rican Fire Department rescued the 48-year-old from Cocos Island, after a grueling 36-hour journey. Despite sustaining serious injuries to his head, face, and arms, Hoyos remained stable upon arrival.

Hoyos, a key figure in the One Ocean Worldwide Coalition, was tagging sharks when attacked. Dr. Alex Antoniou, of Fins Attached, praised Hoyos' dedication to shark conservation and emphasized the rarity of such incidents.

