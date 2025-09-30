Vietnam's Fight Against Nature: Typhoon Bualoi Devastates with Unprecedented Flooding

In a tragic turn of events, Typhoon Bualoi has unleashed chaos in Vietnam, resulting in 19 fatalities and leaving 21 individuals unaccounted for. The storm, which stands as the most devastating in the region this year, hit northern central Vietnam, causing flooding that has wreaked havoc across the provinces and in the nation's capital, Hanoi.

According to the national weather agency, recent rainfall levels have skyrocketed, surpassing 300 millimeters in just 24 hours, leading to dire warnings of potential landslides and flash floods. In Hanoi, the unrelenting downpours have submerged streets and stalled traffic, prompting expressions of disbelief from residents witnessing the unprecedented deluge.

Beyond the capital, several villages are isolated by floodwaters, with homes overwhelmed by rising tides. Among the affected, Nghe An resident Ngo Thi Loan describes how typhoon winds stripped her roof away, leaving her home submerged. Vietnam, with its vulnerable coastline, regularly endures such meteorological threats, but the extent of Typhoon Bualoi's impact is profoundly unsettling.

