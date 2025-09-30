Gallery Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai's Andheri Area
A section of a residential building's gallery in Mumbai's Andheri area collapsed on Tuesday morning. No casualties were reported. The incident occurred at 11.30 am in P&T Colony on Sahar Airport Road. Emergency services, including fire brigade, police, and civic staff, responded promptly.
A section of a two-storey residential building's gallery collapsed in Mumbai's Andheri area on Tuesday morning, raising safety concerns among residents.
The incident happened at 11.30 a.m. in P&T Colony on Sahar Airport Road. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, according to local officials.
Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade, police, and civic ward staff, were quickly dispatched to the scene to conduct rescue operations and evaluate safety measures.
