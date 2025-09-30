Left Menu

Hurricane Imelda Gains Strength in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Imelda has intensified into a hurricane, as reported by the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Currently positioned west-southwest of Bermuda, Hurricane Imelda carries winds of 75 mph, posing potential risks as it advances towards populated areas.

30-09-2025
The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced on Tuesday that Tropical Storm Imelda has escalated into a hurricane.

Located approximately 755 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, Hurricane Imelda now demonstrates maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the latest NHC advisory.

This development suggests an increased threat as the hurricane continues its path across the Atlantic.

