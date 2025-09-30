Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island
On Tuesday, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck Leyte island in the Philippines, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The seismic event has once again highlighted the region's susceptibility to earthquakes.
The earthquake caused significant concern among local residents and authorities, emphasizing the need for preparedness in a region known for its seismic activity. However, detailed reports on the extent of damage or casualties are still emerging.
Local agencies are on high alert, assessing the situation and ready to implement any necessary aid measures. The event underscores the importance of geoscientific research in providing early warnings and helping to mitigate the impact of such natural disasters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
