Tragedy in Jharkhand: Man Trampled by Wild Elephants

In Jharkhand's Latehar district, Basudev Singh, a 55-year-old resident of Matnag village, was trampled to death by wild elephants in Kharamati forest. Singh was grazing cattle when attacked. His family received financial assistance, and further compensation awaits the post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:28 IST
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Latehar district, 55-year-old Basudev Singh was killed by two wild elephants. Singh, a resident of Matnag village, was in the Kharamati forest herding cattle when the deadly encounter occurred.

According to Ajay Toppo, a Chhipadohar forest ranger, Singh was with other villagers when the elephants charged. While the others managed to escape, Singh was tragically trampled.

Authorities have provided Rs 50,000 as immediate aid to the victim's family, with the rest of the Rs 4 lakh compensation pending post-mortem results. The police have sent Singh's body for examination at Sadar Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

