Tragic Building Collapse in Ennore Claims Nine Lives

A tragic incident at the Ennore thermal power station saw nine migrant workers lose their lives when an under-construction building collapsed. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed sorrow, announced compensation for the victims' families, and called for immediate relief efforts. Investigations are underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nine migrant workers tragically lost their lives due to a building collapse at the Ennore thermal power station on Tuesday. Police have confirmed the despairing incident.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed profound sadness and extended his condolences through social media. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each victim's family and directed urgent aid actions.

Authorities, including Minister for Electricity SS Sivasankar and senior IAS officer K Radhakrishnan, were dispatched to supervise relief efforts. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing. The Tamil Nadu Congress also expressed condolences, calling for enhanced safety measures to avert future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

