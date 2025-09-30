Tragic Building Collapse in Ennore Claims Nine Lives

Nine migrant workers tragically lost their lives due to a building collapse at the Ennore thermal power station on Tuesday. Police have confirmed the despairing incident.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed profound sadness and extended his condolences through social media. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each victim's family and directed urgent aid actions.

Authorities, including Minister for Electricity SS Sivasankar and senior IAS officer K Radhakrishnan, were dispatched to supervise relief efforts. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing. The Tamil Nadu Congress also expressed condolences, calling for enhanced safety measures to avert future tragedies.

