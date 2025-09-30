Tragic Building Collapse in Ennore Claims Nine Lives
A tragic incident at the Ennore thermal power station saw nine migrant workers lose their lives when an under-construction building collapsed. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed sorrow, announced compensation for the victims' families, and called for immediate relief efforts. Investigations are underway to determine the cause.
- Country:
- India
Nine migrant workers tragically lost their lives due to a building collapse at the Ennore thermal power station on Tuesday. Police have confirmed the despairing incident.
Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed profound sadness and extended his condolences through social media. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each victim's family and directed urgent aid actions.
Authorities, including Minister for Electricity SS Sivasankar and senior IAS officer K Radhakrishnan, were dispatched to supervise relief efforts. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing. The Tamil Nadu Congress also expressed condolences, calling for enhanced safety measures to avert future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
