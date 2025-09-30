Clear Skies, Healthier Lives: The Impact of Air Quality Improvement in India

Achieving a 30% reduction in PM2.5 levels through India's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) could significantly decrease nationwide disease prevalence from 4.87% to 3.09%, according to a newly launched tool.

Unveiled by Climate Trends and IIT-Delhi, the Health Benefit Assessment Dashboard uses National Family Health Survey data to map air pollution's health impacts.

The reduction in PM2.5 could improve life expectancy by two years in impacted cities, highlighting the urgency of pollution mitigation for public health, experts say.

(With inputs from agencies.)