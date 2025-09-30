Left Menu

Villagers Rally Against Saranda Forest Sanctuary Plan

Village leaders protested against the proposed Saranda forest wildlife sanctuary declaration, fearing livelihood impacts and demanding respect for religious sites. Jharkhand ministers, including Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, assured consideration of their concerns. The Supreme Court has mandated action on Saranda's conservation status. Saranda is ecologically rich and crucial for biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:40 IST
Villagers Rally Against Saranda Forest Sanctuary Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Village heads in Jharkhand have expressed opposition to a proposal to designate the Saranda forest as a wildlife sanctuary, voicing their concerns before several state ministers on Tuesday.

Ministers, including Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore and his colleagues from Rural Development, Labour, Welfare, and Transport, engaged with local community leaders to discuss the potential implications of declaring Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district a wildlife sanctuary under a Supreme Court directive.

Local villagers insist that such a move could jeopardize their livelihoods, as they rely on the forest, and demand measures to protect traditional worship sites and reopen closed mines for employment. Despite these apprehensions, the government has committed to considering public sentiment while respecting the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding Saranda's ecological significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India
2
Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

 Global
3
Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

 India
4
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025