Villagers Rally Against Saranda Forest Sanctuary Plan

Village heads in Jharkhand have expressed opposition to a proposal to designate the Saranda forest as a wildlife sanctuary, voicing their concerns before several state ministers on Tuesday.

Ministers, including Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore and his colleagues from Rural Development, Labour, Welfare, and Transport, engaged with local community leaders to discuss the potential implications of declaring Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district a wildlife sanctuary under a Supreme Court directive.

Local villagers insist that such a move could jeopardize their livelihoods, as they rely on the forest, and demand measures to protect traditional worship sites and reopen closed mines for employment. Despite these apprehensions, the government has committed to considering public sentiment while respecting the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding Saranda's ecological significance.

