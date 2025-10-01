Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines as Death Toll Rises

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu province in the Philippines, causing significant destruction, killing at least 20 people, and injuring many others. The quake, originating from a local fault near Bogo City, led to power outages and widespread damage to infrastructure, complicating rescue operations.

  • Country:
  • Philippines

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit the central Philippine province of Cebu late Tuesday, leading to the collapse of buildings and walls. At least 20 people were killed, and numerous others were injured, as reported by officials.

The quake's epicenter was located approximately 17 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, where disaster-mitigation officer Rex Ygot confirmed at least 14 deaths. Rescue operations were hindered by landslides and boulder hazards in nearby mountain villages.

The seismic event also affected San Remigio town, recording six fatalities, including three coast guard staff. Local authorities are now appealing for food and water resources as affected areas suffer from power outages and water system damages.

