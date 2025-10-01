Tragedy in Idukki: Manhole Cleaning Ends in Fatalities

A tragic incident unfolded in Idukki when a Tamil Nadu worker died from suffocation after entering a septic tank in a hotel to clean it. The manhole accident claimed the lives of two additional workers who tried to rescue him but also succumbed to the lack of oxygen.

According to police reports, one of the deceased hailed from Cumbum in the Theni district, while the other two were residents of Gudalur in the Nilgiris district. This incident has raised concerns about the safety protocols surrounding hazardous jobs.

The local population and authorities were alerted when the workers failed to respond, prompting a rescue operation. Due to the manhole's small size, unconventional methods were employed to retrieve the bodies. Unfortunately, all three were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

