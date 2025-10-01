Devastation in Cebu: A Community's Struggle After 6.9 Magnitude Quake

A catastrophic magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the central Philippine province of Cebu, leaving at least 69 individuals dead in its wake. The quake hit around 10 pm, collapsing houses, nightclubs, and other businesses, particularly affecting the city of Bogo and surrounding towns.

Rescue operations intensified on Wednesday as army troops, police, and civilian volunteers, aided by backhoes and sniffer dogs, combed through the debris in search of any remaining survivors. Efforts are hampered by rain and damaged infrastructure, making access to the hardest-hit areas challenging.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 19 kilometers northeast of Bogo, set off by a shallow undersea fault line. Officials warn that the death toll could rise as more reports surface of people trapped under debris, marking a desperate race against time during these critical early hours of rescue.