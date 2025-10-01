Left Menu

Devastation in Cebu: A Community's Struggle After 6.9 Magnitude Quake

At least 69 fatalities were reported from a magnitude-6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo city and rural areas of Cebu province, Philippines. Rescue efforts are underway amid rain and infrastructure damage, with officials bracing for an increasing death toll due to trapped residents in collapsed structures.

  • Philippines

A catastrophic magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the central Philippine province of Cebu, leaving at least 69 individuals dead in its wake. The quake hit around 10 pm, collapsing houses, nightclubs, and other businesses, particularly affecting the city of Bogo and surrounding towns.

Rescue operations intensified on Wednesday as army troops, police, and civilian volunteers, aided by backhoes and sniffer dogs, combed through the debris in search of any remaining survivors. Efforts are hampered by rain and damaged infrastructure, making access to the hardest-hit areas challenging.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 19 kilometers northeast of Bogo, set off by a shallow undersea fault line. Officials warn that the death toll could rise as more reports surface of people trapped under debris, marking a desperate race against time during these critical early hours of rescue.

