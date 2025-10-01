Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Migrants at Bengaluru Construction Site

Tragedy struck at a construction site in Bengaluru as two Jharkhand migrant workers lost their lives and another was injured when a mound of mud collapsed, police reported on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Siddharth Colony, Madiwala, as the laborers were engaged in foundation work for a pillar when a sudden mudslide trapped three men under the debris.

Deceased workers, Raza Uddin Ansari (33) and Lal Madan (32), were extracted lifeless, while Saifullah (28) suffered injuries and is currently receiving medical care. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sarah Fathima stated that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)