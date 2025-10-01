Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Migrants at Bengaluru Construction Site

Two migrant workers from Jharkhand died and one was injured in a mudslide at a Bengaluru construction site. The incident occurred at Siddharth Colony, Madiwala, when a sudden mudslide buried the workers. Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Migrants at Bengaluru Construction Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck at a construction site in Bengaluru as two Jharkhand migrant workers lost their lives and another was injured when a mound of mud collapsed, police reported on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Siddharth Colony, Madiwala, as the laborers were engaged in foundation work for a pillar when a sudden mudslide trapped three men under the debris.

Deceased workers, Raza Uddin Ansari (33) and Lal Madan (32), were extracted lifeless, while Saifullah (28) suffered injuries and is currently receiving medical care. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sarah Fathima stated that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

 India
2
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

 Global
3
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India
4
IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025