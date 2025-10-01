Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Nine Lives at Ennore

In a tragic accident at Ennore Thermal Power Station, an under-construction building collapsed, resulting in the deaths of nine migrant workers from Assam. The incident, which occurred on September 30, has prompted legal action against the contractor involved, as per information from local police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin have publicly shared their grief and announced financial aid for the victims' families. Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while Stalin declared Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family affected.

The investigation continues as TANGEDCO and other officials strive to manage relief efforts. BHEL was responsible for the design and construction-related work of the collapsed platform, where ten workers fell from a 45-meter height.