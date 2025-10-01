Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Nine Lives at Ennore

Nine migrant workers lost their lives after an under-construction building collapsed at Ennore Thermal Power Station. Authorities have registered a case against the contractor. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Stalin expressed their condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families. Investigations into the accident are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Nine Lives at Ennore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident at Ennore Thermal Power Station, an under-construction building collapsed, resulting in the deaths of nine migrant workers from Assam. The incident, which occurred on September 30, has prompted legal action against the contractor involved, as per information from local police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin have publicly shared their grief and announced financial aid for the victims' families. Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while Stalin declared Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family affected.

The investigation continues as TANGEDCO and other officials strive to manage relief efforts. BHEL was responsible for the design and construction-related work of the collapsed platform, where ten workers fell from a 45-meter height.

TRENDING

1
Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

 India
2
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

 Global
3
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India
4
IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025