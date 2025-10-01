Left Menu

Typhoon Bualoi's Destruction: Vietnam Counted in Trillions

Typhoon Bualoi struck northern central Vietnam, severely damaging infrastructure and agriculture, causing an estimated $303 million in property damage. The storm resulted in 29 fatalities and 22 missing persons. Significant disruptions to power and transport were reported, affecting tens of thousands of families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's government has reported that Typhoon Bualoi caused devastating property damages estimated at 8 trillion dong, approximately $303 million. This preliminary assessment reveals nearly 170,000 homes were damaged or flooded due to the storm's impact.

Bualoi reached northern central Vietnam on Monday, unleashing severe sea swells, strong winds, and heavy rainfall. The disaster management agency's report confirmed 29 deaths, with 22 missing. Vital infrastructure like roads, schools, and offices suffered heavy damages, alongside power disruptions affecting tens of thousands of families.

While no major damage to industrial properties was reported, the storm devastated over 34,000 hectares of crops, and caused massive travel disruptions. The typhoon's impact underscores Vietnam's vulnerability to such natural disasters, often with deadly consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

