Karnataka's Road to Recovery: Potholes and Promises
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reaffirmed the state's commitment to addressing infrastructure issues in Bengaluru. He highlighted efforts to fill thousands of potholes and improve road conditions amid criticism. An action plan for developing arterial roads is in place, aiming to transform Bengaluru's road network.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is determined to tackle Bengaluru's infrastructure woes, particularly pothole-ridden roads. With over 13,000 potholes already filled and efforts underway to repair more, the government is facing public scrutiny over the quality of these repairs.
Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, dismissed negative media and opposition perceptions, promising a comprehensive action plan worth Rs 1,100 crore to develop 550 km of arterial roads. This initiative aims to transform the city's roadways, accommodating the daily influx of millions of vehicles.
Despite rumors of a 'congestion' tax, Shivakumar clarified that no such decision has been made. Meanwhile, industry leaders are urging swift action as commuting challenges have already prompted companies like BlackBuck to relocate due to poor road conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Government Offers Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers and Boosts Rural Development
Push for Progress: Sneha Dube Pandit Advocates Infrastructure Development
India's First AI-Powered Talent Platform: Impacteers Revolutionizes Career Development
India-Sweden Innovation Day: Pioneering Sustainable Development
RITES Ltd and Etihad Rail Forge Strategic Partnership for Infrastructure Development