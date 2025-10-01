Left Menu

Karnataka's Road to Recovery: Potholes and Promises

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reaffirmed the state's commitment to addressing infrastructure issues in Bengaluru. He highlighted efforts to fill thousands of potholes and improve road conditions amid criticism. An action plan for developing arterial roads is in place, aiming to transform Bengaluru's road network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is determined to tackle Bengaluru's infrastructure woes, particularly pothole-ridden roads. With over 13,000 potholes already filled and efforts underway to repair more, the government is facing public scrutiny over the quality of these repairs.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, dismissed negative media and opposition perceptions, promising a comprehensive action plan worth Rs 1,100 crore to develop 550 km of arterial roads. This initiative aims to transform the city's roadways, accommodating the daily influx of millions of vehicles.

Despite rumors of a 'congestion' tax, Shivakumar clarified that no such decision has been made. Meanwhile, industry leaders are urging swift action as commuting challenges have already prompted companies like BlackBuck to relocate due to poor road conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

