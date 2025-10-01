Karnataka's Road to Recovery: Potholes and Promises

The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is determined to tackle Bengaluru's infrastructure woes, particularly pothole-ridden roads. With over 13,000 potholes already filled and efforts underway to repair more, the government is facing public scrutiny over the quality of these repairs.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, dismissed negative media and opposition perceptions, promising a comprehensive action plan worth Rs 1,100 crore to develop 550 km of arterial roads. This initiative aims to transform the city's roadways, accommodating the daily influx of millions of vehicles.

Despite rumors of a 'congestion' tax, Shivakumar clarified that no such decision has been made. Meanwhile, industry leaders are urging swift action as commuting challenges have already prompted companies like BlackBuck to relocate due to poor road conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)