Haryana Government Offers Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers and Boosts Rural Development

In a move to support flood-affected farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a deferment of crop loan repayments and electricity bill payments for tubewell connections.

Heavy rains severely impacted agriculture in the state, leading to considerable damage to crops and livestock. The government has proactively transferred Rs 4.72 crore in compensation to 2,386 individuals through the e-Kshatipurti portal.

Saini emphasized the government's commitment to aiding those affected, detailing future compensations and rural development initiatives to bolster the state's recovery efforts.

