Haryana Government Offers Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers and Boosts Rural Development
To aid flood-hit farmers, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced deferred crop loan and tubewell electricity bill payments. Saini pledged compensation for crop damage before Diwali. The government transferred Rs 4.72 crore to affected individuals and pledged Rs 15,000 per acre for verified crop losses, enhancing rural development efforts.
In a move to support flood-affected farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a deferment of crop loan repayments and electricity bill payments for tubewell connections.
Heavy rains severely impacted agriculture in the state, leading to considerable damage to crops and livestock. The government has proactively transferred Rs 4.72 crore in compensation to 2,386 individuals through the e-Kshatipurti portal.
Saini emphasized the government's commitment to aiding those affected, detailing future compensations and rural development initiatives to bolster the state's recovery efforts.
