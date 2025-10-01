Odisha on High Alert as Depression Intensifies: Heavy Rainfall Expected

The Odisha government has placed all districts on high alert amid heavy rainfall caused by a low-pressure area evolving into a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Officials announced these developments on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that this depression, essential in the lead-up to a cyclone, is moving north-northwest and is expected to deepen, with significant weather impacts anticipated.

District collectors have been instructed to prepare for possible water-logging, flash floods, and landslides. Fishermen have received advisories against sea voyages, and heavy rain warnings have been issued for several districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)