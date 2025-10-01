Crisis in Afghanistan: Urgent Shelter Needed Before Winter
Afghanistan urgently needs shelters for earthquake-affected families as winter looms. A 6.0 magnitude quake has left over 2,200 dead and 8,000 homes destroyed. Many families remain in inadequate shelter, highlighting an urgent need for funding to support the country's most vulnerable populations amidst growing crises.
Thousands of Afghan families face an urgent need for shelter as winter approaches, following a devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
The quake, which occurred from August 31 to September 1, claimed over 2,200 lives and demolished more than 8,000 homes, impacting approximately 1.3 million people. Many are still without adequate housing, living in tents or makeshift shelters.
The IFRC has appealed for CHF 25 million ($31.37 million) but has only received a third of the required funding. The organization highlights the heightened risks for women and children and broader crises, including widespread malnutrition and a large returnee population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
