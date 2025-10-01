Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Boosts Assam's Connectivity

The Indian government's commitment to seamless connectivity and ecological preservation was underscored as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Union Cabinet's move to approve the widening of the four-lane Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715. This project includes the development of a 34 km elevated corridor within the ecologically sensitive Kaziranga area.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned improvements to this vital roadway, incorporating wildlife-friendly measures near Kaziranga National Park. Sarma expressed gratitude for this initiative, highlighting its potential to enhance human-animal coexistence in the region.

The project, set to be executed in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction mode at a cost of ₹6,957 crore, is a landmark for Assam's transport framework. With support from key ministers like Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah, this infrastructure venture promises to accelerate regional development while safeguarding biodiversity.

