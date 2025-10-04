Left Menu

Birding trail begins at Odisha’s Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary

A small part of the trail is along the Hirakud wetland, where various wading birds can be spotted, she said.Debrigarh sanctuary is home to more than 340 species of birds around the year and more than 110 species of birds are seen in Hirakud Wetland every winter.To enhance bird-watching experience, sanctuary officials have installed 42 display boards along the trail. Despite birds outnumbering humans, very few people are aware of them, officials said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-10-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 17:27 IST
Birding trail begins at Odisha’s Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary
  • Country:
  • India

A 2-km-long 'Birding Trail' was opened for visitors at Odisha' Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary on Saturday as part of Wildlife Week 2025, a forest officer said.

The dedicated birding trek for nature enthusiasts, children and youth passes through small nallas and streams, grasslands and dense forest patches of Debrigarh, Hirakud wildlife division DFO Anshu Pragyan Das said.

''The trek gives visitors the opportunity to see ground-nesting and tree-nesting birds. A small part of the trail is along the Hirakud wetland, where various wading birds can be spotted,'' she said.

Debrigarh sanctuary is home to more than 340 species of birds around the year and more than 110 species of birds are seen in Hirakud Wetland every winter.

To enhance bird-watching experience, sanctuary officials have installed 42 display boards along the trail. These boards provide information about 42 commonly seen but significant birds of Debrigarh, including details on their names, lifespan, calls, behaviour, habits, nesting patterns, diets, and other interesting facts, officials added.

A short film featuring various bird calls — such as mating, distress, and contact calls — has also been created to help visitors identify birds through their vocalisations.

''Globally, the bird population is estimated at around 400 billion, which is approximately six birds for every human. Despite birds outnumbering humans, very few people are aware of them,'' officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025