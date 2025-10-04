Tragic Storms: Lives Lost and Injuries in UP Districts
In Ballia and Kushinagar districts, a woman and a teenage boy were killed by falling trees during heavy rains. Meanwhile, three children were injured by lightning in Deoria district. The incidents, which also involved injuries and fatalities among animals, highlight the severe impact of natural disasters.
A harrowing sequence of events unfurled in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and Kushinagar districts as deadly storms claimed the lives of a woman and a teenage boy. Both fatalities were the result of trees toppled by relentless rain and strong winds.
The tragedy in Ballia struck on Saturday as Phool Kumari, 50, met her end beneath a fallen tree near her Akoli village residence. Law enforcement authorities responded swiftly, ensuring the deceased's body was sent for post-mortem.
Simultaneously, Kushinagar witnessed the tragic demise of 15-year-old Ayush, struck by a collapsing tree while assisting his father with field work. The devastation extended to Deoria district, where lightning left three siblings severely injured, highlighting the storm's widespread impact.
