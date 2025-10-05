Revamping Janakpuri: A Fresh Wave of Development Hits Delhi

On Saturday, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood set into motion a series of development projects valued at Rs 5.5 crore within the Janakpuri constituency.

The upgrade plans encompass constructing a new RCC drain, toe walls with grit plaster, iron grills, pavements, and integrating streetlights on both road sides, in addition to landscaping and upliftment of service lanes and adjacent areas, as per an official statement.

Sood highlighted the commitment of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in addressing long-standing civic issues, asserting that Janakpuri is entering an era of transformation towards modernity and livability. Tackling these challenges, he declared an end to decades of neglect, promising enhancements in infrastructure with the support of local residents and associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)