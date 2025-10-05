Darjeeling's Fight Against Nature's Fury: A Tale of Survival and Solidarity
A devastating bout of rain triggered landslides in Darjeeling hills, killing at least 20 people and isolating entire villages. Despite the chaos, local communities and authorities are rallying to provide relief and care for those affected. Volunteers and tourists are stepping up to assist with the recovery efforts.
Just twelve hours of torrential rain turned the serene Darjeeling hills into a scene of devastation, leaving at least 20 dead, including children, and countless others injured. The deluge caused landslides in Mirik and Darjeeling, severing roads and isolating villages, while hundreds of tourists became stranded.
Known as the 'Queen of the Hills,' Darjeeling's misty slopes now resonate with the sounds of rescue operations. Survivors grapple with clearing debris, witnessing silent reminders of a disastrous night that saw mud-streaked faces and broken belongings scattered about.
Relief operations are underway, with volunteers forming human chains to deliver food and water to those in need. A local school serves as a relief camp for almost 300 displaced residents, as efforts continue to restore access and provide aid to cut-off areas using drones. Amidst the tragedy, community spirit shines, as both residents and tourists unite in recovery efforts.
