Left Menu

Darjeeling's Fight Against Nature's Fury: A Tale of Survival and Solidarity

A devastating bout of rain triggered landslides in Darjeeling hills, killing at least 20 people and isolating entire villages. Despite the chaos, local communities and authorities are rallying to provide relief and care for those affected. Volunteers and tourists are stepping up to assist with the recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:08 IST
Darjeeling's Fight Against Nature's Fury: A Tale of Survival and Solidarity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Just twelve hours of torrential rain turned the serene Darjeeling hills into a scene of devastation, leaving at least 20 dead, including children, and countless others injured. The deluge caused landslides in Mirik and Darjeeling, severing roads and isolating villages, while hundreds of tourists became stranded.

Known as the 'Queen of the Hills,' Darjeeling's misty slopes now resonate with the sounds of rescue operations. Survivors grapple with clearing debris, witnessing silent reminders of a disastrous night that saw mud-streaked faces and broken belongings scattered about.

Relief operations are underway, with volunteers forming human chains to deliver food and water to those in need. A local school serves as a relief camp for almost 300 displaced residents, as efforts continue to restore access and provide aid to cut-off areas using drones. Amidst the tragedy, community spirit shines, as both residents and tourists unite in recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India
3
Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

 Australia
4
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025