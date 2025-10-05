Tragedy in Nepal: Monsoon Havoc Claims 52 Lives in a Day

The monsoon in eastern Nepal has wrought tragedy, as landslides and floods, triggered by relentless overnight downpours, claimed at least 52 lives in the span of 24 hours, officials confirmed on Sunday morning. The eastern region of the Himalayan nation has been overwhelmed by nature's fury.

Koshi province bore the brunt, with 37 deaths as the area faced not only devastating floods and landslides but also lightning strikes and road accidents. The monsoon's wrath has engulfed five of Nepal's seven provinces, prompting extensive rescue operations led by military and police forces. Meanwhile, eight major rivers swelled past danger levels, urging authorities to issue red alerts.

In response, Nepal has vowed immediate relief measures, offering monetary compensation to victims' families and free medical treatment to the injured. Neighboring India extended support, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing readiness to assist. The catastrophe has also affected trekking areas, leading to disrupted routes and urging caution for those traveling in affected regions.

