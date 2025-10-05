Rescue Operations Amid Unusual Himalayan Blizzard: Trekkers Guided to Safety

In a dramatic rescue operation, hundreds of trekkers were guided to safety after being trapped by an unexpected blizzard near Mount Everest's eastern face in Tibet. The Chinese state media reported on Sunday that rescuers had successfully navigated the hazardous conditions to bring 350 trekkers to the township of Qudang.

Amid an eight-day National Day holiday, visitors flocked to the remote valley of Karma, only to face treacherous weather conditions that posed significant risks of hypothermia. Chen Geshuang, a member of an 18-person trekking team, recounted the challenges faced due to the unseasonal snowfall and persistent rain.

Despite the adverse conditions, the rescue operation has been praised for its swift coordination, with hundreds of villagers and local rescue teams collaborating to clear navigational routes. Meanwhile, southern Tibet and adjacent areas in Nepal are grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods, which have inflicted severe damage and caused multiple fatalities.

