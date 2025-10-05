Left Menu

Rescue Operations Amid Unusual Himalayan Blizzard: Trekkers Guided to Safety

Hundreds of trekkers stranded by an unexpected blizzard near Mount Everest in Tibet were rescued by local teams. Guided to safety amidst heavy snow, thunder, and lighting, 350 trekkers reached Qudang, while contact with others was established. Efforts continue as heavy rains cause destruction in nearby Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic rescue operation, hundreds of trekkers were guided to safety after being trapped by an unexpected blizzard near Mount Everest's eastern face in Tibet. The Chinese state media reported on Sunday that rescuers had successfully navigated the hazardous conditions to bring 350 trekkers to the township of Qudang.

Amid an eight-day National Day holiday, visitors flocked to the remote valley of Karma, only to face treacherous weather conditions that posed significant risks of hypothermia. Chen Geshuang, a member of an 18-person trekking team, recounted the challenges faced due to the unseasonal snowfall and persistent rain.

Despite the adverse conditions, the rescue operation has been praised for its swift coordination, with hundreds of villagers and local rescue teams collaborating to clear navigational routes. Meanwhile, southern Tibet and adjacent areas in Nepal are grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods, which have inflicted severe damage and caused multiple fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

