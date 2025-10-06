ESTIC: India's New Science and Technology Power Play
Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the first Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave in November. The event aims to unite researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to shape India's scientific future. It features thematic sessions with global experts and Nobel laureates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the inaugural Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) this November. This event, touted as the sector's flagship, will gather Nobel laureates, innovators, and policymakers to discuss advancements in science.
Scheduled from November 3 to 5 at Bharat Mandapam, the ESTIC aims to become an annual benchmark for science and technology showcases, superseding longstanding events like the Indian Science Congress. It will host thematic sessions on topics such as space technologies and digital communications.
Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted ESTIC-2025 as a collaborative platform uniting researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders. It promotes India's scientific growth through dialogues and roadmap creation with participation from global experts and young innovators.
