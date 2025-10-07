New Airport Set to Transform Beed District: A Boost for Investment
Officials from AAI and MADC inspected the proposed airport site at Kamkheda, Beed district. Over 200 acres are available for development. The site is deemed suitable for construction. The project is expected to promote regional development and attract investments. Coordination with local administration is prioritized.
Officials from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) have taken a significant step forward by inspecting the proposed site for a new airport in Beed district. The visit underscores efforts to boost regional development through improved infrastructure.
On Monday, the teams conducted a comprehensive review of the selected site at Kamkheda in Beed tehsil. With over 200 acres of state government land available, officials are optimistic about the site's geographical suitability for the airport project.
The project aims to accelerate economic growth in Beed district by fostering investment opportunities. Close coordination with local administration will be essential to advance the timeline, according to Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke, who emphasized the project's potential to drive significant development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
