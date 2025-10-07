Left Menu

Explosive Mystery in Dwarka: Basement Blast Raises Concerns

A mysterious 'blast-like' sound at a residential society in Dwarka, Delhi, sparked panic. The Delhi Development Authority involved experts to investigate. The initial assessment links the explosion to accumulated gases and groundwater pressure. Remedial measures are underway to prevent recurrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident, residents of Triveni Heights in Dwarka, Delhi, experienced a 'blast-like' sound originating from their building's basement on Sunday night, causing widespread panic in Sector 16B.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) promptly responded by consulting structural and geo-technical experts to determine the cause. Preliminary investigations suggest a combination of accumulated gases and increased groundwater pressure might have led to the explosive sound. Cars parked in the vicinity were tossed, and parts of the basement lifted, highlighting the severity of the event.

The DDA emphasizes its commitment to implementing emergency remedial steps based on expert recommendations to resolve and prevent similar future occurrences. An ongoing investigation seeks to confirm the precise cause of the unsettling blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

