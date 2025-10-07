Left Menu

Maharashtra's Monsoon Mayhem: Lives and Livelihoods Lost in Kharif Season

In Maharashtra, 337 casualties occurred due to rain-related incidents like floods, lightning, and landslides during the kharif season. Thousands of animals perished, and significant property damage was reported. The state government announced a Rs 31,628 crore aid package for affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:17 IST
Maharashtra's Monsoon Mayhem: Lives and Livelihoods Lost in Kharif Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the ongoing kharif season, Maharashtra reported 337 fatalities because of various rain-related incidents including floods, lightning strikes, and landslides. The grim figures were detailed in a government report released on Tuesday.

The kharif season, which aligns with the monsoon period typically from May to October, saw devastating episodes of rainfall across the state. District collectors compiled data indicating the severe impact starting late May and extending through to September.

In addition to the human toll, there was significant loss of livestock and property damage. Marathwada and neighboring areas faced particularly harsh conditions with substantial agricultural devastation, prompting the government to announce a compensation package worth Rs 31,628 crore for affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom
2
Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

 India
3
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India
4
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025