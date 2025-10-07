Maharashtra's Monsoon Mayhem: Lives and Livelihoods Lost in Kharif Season

During the ongoing kharif season, Maharashtra reported 337 fatalities because of various rain-related incidents including floods, lightning strikes, and landslides. The grim figures were detailed in a government report released on Tuesday.

The kharif season, which aligns with the monsoon period typically from May to October, saw devastating episodes of rainfall across the state. District collectors compiled data indicating the severe impact starting late May and extending through to September.

In addition to the human toll, there was significant loss of livestock and property damage. Marathwada and neighboring areas faced particularly harsh conditions with substantial agricultural devastation, prompting the government to announce a compensation package worth Rs 31,628 crore for affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)