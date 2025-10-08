Karnataka's Bold Stand Against Wildlife Threats

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a stern warning against wildlife harm, following the recent killing of tigers and an elephant in the state. He emphasized the inseparability of forests and wildlife, urging legal action against violators without exception.

During the 71st Wildlife Week celebrations, Siddaramaiah highlighted the significance of coexistence between humans and wildlife. He noted Karnataka's leading rank in elephant and tiger populations, and called for studies to address human-wildlife conflicts scientifically.

State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre echoed these sentiments, urging vigilant protection of forest land to combat climate change. He announced the establishment of a solar-powered eco-friendly biological park, demonstrating the state's commitment to environmental conservation.

