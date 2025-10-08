Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Stand Against Wildlife Threats

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vowed to take stern legal action against those harming wildlife, citing recent tiger and elephant killings. Emphasizing the importance of forests for planetary survival, he encouraged coexistence between humans and wildlife, and urged the protection of existing forest areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:39 IST
Karnataka's Bold Stand Against Wildlife Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a stern warning against wildlife harm, following the recent killing of tigers and an elephant in the state. He emphasized the inseparability of forests and wildlife, urging legal action against violators without exception.

During the 71st Wildlife Week celebrations, Siddaramaiah highlighted the significance of coexistence between humans and wildlife. He noted Karnataka's leading rank in elephant and tiger populations, and called for studies to address human-wildlife conflicts scientifically.

State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre echoed these sentiments, urging vigilant protection of forest land to combat climate change. He announced the establishment of a solar-powered eco-friendly biological park, demonstrating the state's commitment to environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Austria's Bold Move: Renegotiating Pay to Curb Inflation

Austria's Bold Move: Renegotiating Pay to Curb Inflation

 Austria
2
Sergio Gor: Young Diplomat Steers US-India Relations

Sergio Gor: Young Diplomat Steers US-India Relations

 Global
3
Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions

Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions

 India
4
Redistricting Rivalry: The Battle Between Texas and California

Redistricting Rivalry: The Battle Between Texas and California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025