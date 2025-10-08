Mapping the Skies: Insights into Species' Flying Altitudes
A new study explores why different species prefer varying flying altitudes, with insects closer to the ground, bats in mid-range, and birds at the highest levels. The study emphasizes the air as a dynamic habitat, influenced by factors such as wind, temperature, and interspecies interactions.
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking study has unveiled the reasons behind different species' preferred flying altitudes. Findings indicate that slower insects tend to fly closer to the ground, bats operate at medium altitudes, and birds soar highest.
Published in ''Trends in Ecology and Evolution'', the research frames air as an ecological habitat, akin to forests or oceans. It considers environmental elements and species interactions as key influencers of animal distribution in the atmosphere.
Cecilia Nilsson of Lund University emphasized that the air habitat requires adaptation due to factors like wind, temperature, and competition. This research aims to enhance understanding among researchers and decision-makers, promoting the preservation of flying species by recognizing the ecological processes at play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- species
- flying altitudes
- insects
- birds
- bats
- habitat
- weather
- air pressure
- ecology
- adaptation
ALSO READ
Devotees Celebrate as Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After Weather-Induced Suspension
WMO Strengthens African Weather Services Through Training and Resource Mobilization
Early Career Scientists Urge Ethical and Inclusive AI for Weather Forecasting
Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes
Pilgrimages and Traffic Resume in Jammu as Weather Clears