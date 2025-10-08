Mapping the Skies: Insights into Species' Flying Altitudes

A groundbreaking study has unveiled the reasons behind different species' preferred flying altitudes. Findings indicate that slower insects tend to fly closer to the ground, bats operate at medium altitudes, and birds soar highest.

Published in ''Trends in Ecology and Evolution'', the research frames air as an ecological habitat, akin to forests or oceans. It considers environmental elements and species interactions as key influencers of animal distribution in the atmosphere.

Cecilia Nilsson of Lund University emphasized that the air habitat requires adaptation due to factors like wind, temperature, and competition. This research aims to enhance understanding among researchers and decision-makers, promoting the preservation of flying species by recognizing the ecological processes at play.

